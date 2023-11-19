It is a packed square in Vigonovo, in the province of Venice, which met to remember – with a torchlight procession – Giulia Cecchettin. Her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta was arrested for her murder. Dad Gino and his eldest daughter Elena hugged each other while the notes of the 22-year-old student’s favorite music rang out in the square.

The father, who up to this moment has shown himself to be strong, could not hold back the tears that also ran down the faces of Elena, Giulia’s sister. Emotion and shining eyes among the many present who applauded twice, breaking an unreal silence.

In front of the packed square, dad Gino was unable to say anything, the emotion was too much while the notes of Yann Tiersen resounded in the square with ‘Comptjne d’un autre entrè, l’apres-midi’. Once the torchlight procession ended, people continued to pay their respects in front of Giulia’s house where they continued to bring out candles and stuffed animals.