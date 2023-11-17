Cecchettin murder, from the family to social users: the network mobilizes to remember Giulia. The pain and anger between posts and images

Pain and tearsbut also anger and frustration: the world of the web is mobilizing to remember Giulia Cecchettin, the girl who disappeared last Saturday together with her ex-boyfriend (still on the run) and was found dead today in Friuli. The first post from her family circle was posted on social media sister Elena. On the Instagram profile she wanted to remember Giulia by publishing one black and white photos accompanied by the writing: “Rest in power, I love you“.

Shortly afterwards however, through different storiesshe couldn’t hide that veil of anger towards Giulia’s ex-boyfriend, painted by everyone as a “good boy“. “Filippo’s behavior was obsessive. He always wanted to be where she was. On my birthday we had decided to spend a day together, my brother and Giulia. Instead he wanted to join us”, Elena had declared only yesterday on Canale 5.

But the anguish doesn’t stop. “We will burn everything for you”, Elena writes again. “If tomorrow it’s me, if I don’t come back tomorrow, mother, destroy everything. If tomorrow it’s my turn, I want to be the last“. For days, Filippo’s family and friends spoke of him as a “good boy”, claiming (but also admitting) that Giulia’s ex-boyfriend did not accept the end of that relationship. That “good boy” he then joins all the others who have stained their hands with the blood of their wives or companions. “It was your good boy”, says another story shared by Elena. Phrases that multiply on the internet, as if to echo to the pain of the sister of Giulia and his family.

What he didn’t have

little Giulia Cecchettin “respect and true love” from those with

the deception betrayed her until

to the point of taking his life

because she probably understood that the person close to her was “sick”.

Another angel flew

in the sky. 🙏🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/xJZVwR0sra — Vanna Martinelli (@vanna_marti) November 18, 2023

The tragedy is that we already knew it, this time too. Goodbye, Giulia Cecchettin. pic.twitter.com/oEZHuoLGEi — Abolition of universal suffrage (@AUniversale) November 18, 2023

Giulia Cecchettin was killed. We are tired of shouting ENOUGH! The real revolution is urgent, ever more urgent. Until there is this profound awareness, we will continue to mourn the deaths of women killed by those who believe it is their stuff. It is no longer tolerable. pic.twitter.com/rVXcURxazI — DiRe – Women online against violence (@diredonneinrete) November 18, 2023

