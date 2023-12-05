Pain that becomes a sprout. Giulia Cecchettin’s funeral resembles a lesson, in the composure and in the words that the family speaks from the first moment – and like every lesson, hopefully, it will not be forgotten. Inside and outside the Basilica of Santa Giustina in Padua There is no room for the anger of those who ask for revenge for a 22 year old student killed by her ex-boyfriend, but there is the desire to make ‘noise’ against feminicides. There is a community, at least 10 thousand people inside and outside the church, who for a week hoped for a different ending and who now – after Filippo Turetta confessed every detail of the crime – is here “with eyes full of tears and with ears in need of being opened to a new listening”, explains Bishop Claudio Cipolla in his homily.

“What we have experienced has also made clear the desire to transform pain into commitment”. A path that tastes like dancing in the rain, like the one that dad Gino – who never stops supporting his children – tries to teach while dealing with a pain that “seems to never end” alleviated by a warming embrace that it has the faces of the institutions – the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio, the president of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia and many mayors – and of ordinary people: kids with backpacks on their shoulders, people who have taken a few hours off from work, elderly people holding strong a rosary in his hands. “My daughter Giulia was an extraordinary young woman. Cheerful, lively, never satisfied with learning. In addition to the degree that she deserved, “she was a fighter, a hoplite, like the ancient Greek soldiers, tenacious in times of difficulty”: an indomitable spirit whose death “must be the turning point to put an end to the terrible scourge of violence against women”.

Giulia’s femicide must mark a change of pace for everyone – families, schools, civil society, the world of information – but first and foremost for men. “We speak to other males we know, challenging the culture that tends to downplay violence from seemingly normal men. Let us not turn our heads in the face of even the slightest signs of violence. To those who are parents like me, I speak from the heart: let’s teach our children the value of sacrifice and commitment and also help them to accept defeats.” An education that is “sexuality free from any possession and true love that seeks only the good of others”.

And it is a passage from Gibran’s poem – ‘Life is not a question of how to survive the storm, but of how to dance in the rain…’ – that gives Gino Cecchettin the strength to say goodbye. “I don’t know how to pray, but I know how to hope: here I want to hope together with you and your mother, I want to hope together with Elena and Davide and I want to hope together with all of you present here: I want to hope that all this rain of pain fertilizes the soil of our lives and I want to hope that one day it can sprout. And I want to hope that it produces its fruit of love, forgiveness and peace.”

And in the hope of an embrace between Giulia and mother Monica, who died a year ago, her sister Elena also finds strength, a true warrior against the patriarchy, who speaks in the most intimate ceremony in Saonara, in the same church where the victim is was baptized. “She was good, she was the best person she ever knew,” she says, her voice cracking with emotion. For the first time he makes room for personal memories: he talks about the passion for tin boxes, for long walks, for the dream of visiting Jane Austen’s moor, but also of the ‘flaws’ of always forgetting the keys or not knowing not even choose the flavor of the ice cream, “in fact he always split with his mother. Giulia was my little sister, but she was also my big sister, she was honest and gave excellent advice.”

And in the churchyard you seem to see her in her “favorite yellow raincoat”, having fun giving strange names to her stuffed animals. “Now I look at the sky and I see you among the stars, having half an ice cream with your mother. Sooner or later we will see each other again I promise – says Elena – but until then I know that you will be with me and that you will continue to be my guardian angel because after all you always have been”. And amidst applause and ‘Hello Giulia’, those seeds placed on the coffin by Don Francesco, and then given to the boys of Saonara, seem to germinate as the white coffin slowly reaches the small cemetery in the province of Padua, where Giulia will rest next to her mother. (by correspondent Antonietta Ferrante)