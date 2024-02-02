Giulia Cecchettin graduated today, but some students are complaining because they were excluded from the ceremony: the reason for this decision

Today Giulia Ceccehttin graduates, but some students have not accepted their exclusion from this ceremony

Today Giulia Cecchettin he graduates. This is the news which, however, is leading to a lot of controversy, as some students say they were excluded from the ceremony. They intended to intervene so they could talk about patriarchy, but they didn't allow it.

The rector of the university, however, was keen to specify that it is not as they say and that in reality, it is a controversy unfounded.

22-year-old Giulia Cecchettin lost her life on the evening of Saturday 11 November. She had gone out with her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turettato go and choose the dress for her graduation and together they went to the shopping centre.

In those minutes she was talking to her sister, but suddenly he didn't answer anymore. That evening neither of the two boys ever returned home. She was scheduled to defend her thesis on November 16, but is not at that ceremony never arrived.

Unfortunately, Giulia lost her life the evening she disappeared, at the hands of her husband ex boyfriend. The latter then hid the body in a wooded area near Lake Barcis and fled, until they stopped him on the highway in Germany. He was stopped on the emergency lane because he had run out of petrol.

Graduation for Giulia Cecchettin, scheduled for today

Today, the contribution of graduation to the 22-year-old. On this occasion, all members of his family and also the minister will be present Annamaria Bernini. They placed laurel wreaths outside the house.

From what the local newspaper reports, Il Mattino di Padova, the Udu (Union of University Students) had decided to take part in the ceremony. However, Domenico Amicoon their exclusion he said: “We wanted to talk about patriarchy and women's rights, but they excluded us!”

The rector of the university Daniela Mapelli on this controversy that arose on the eve of Giulia's graduation, he said: