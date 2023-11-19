Filippo Turetta, arrested in Germany for the murder of Giulia Cecchettin, is in prison in Halle and will soon be transferred to Italy. During the hearing to validate the arrest, the 22-year-old “agreed not to oppose extradition, he could return to Italy within a few days, in a short time”, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told Dritto e Rovescio on Rete4. “It’s a matter of days – he reiterated -: the magistrate has already had the first interview and Germany has let us know that it is willing to speed up the process”.

Emanuele Compagno, the young man’s public defender, explained to Adnkronos that Turetta gave consent to the surrender in relation to the European arrest warrant issued by the Italian judicial authority. After the yes vote, the German judge should quickly give consent to the return to Italy of the young man who has to answer for aggravated voluntary manslaughter. There is no certainty about the timing of the return: it could materialize within 48 hours.

“I spoke to the German lawyer and he told me that Filippo is very distressed and worried,” said Compagno. “When Filippo was arrested he was in his car and he didn’t react, it’s as if he was just waiting for that moment”, stated the lawyer. The German lawyer who assists Turetta in Germany “said – explains the Venetian defender – that he found him tired and tired there. The validation hearing was short, he did not give any details on the escape”.

The arrest

The 22-year-old was arrested while he was stopped with his car, a black Fiat Punto, on a motorway in Lower Saxony, 150 kilometers from Leipzig. It was on the side of the road, with the lights off, while German law requires lights to always be on. The German police stopped for a check and recognized the young man and the license plate, which had been reported by Interpol. According to Bild, the arrest was made on the evening of Saturday 18 November after a report from some motorists who noticed the stopped vehicle.

Ever since the 22-year-old’s car was spotted in Austria, a thousand hypotheses had been made about the fate of the young man fleeing from Vigonovo, in the province of Venice, after having stunned his ex-girlfriend Giulia with multiple stabs and having disposed of the body by throwing it away. a cliff in Piancavallo, near Lake Barcis. Giulia Cecchettin was already dead when she was thrown into the cliff, according to the outcome of the inspection of the young woman’s body by the medical examiner.