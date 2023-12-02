Filippo Turetta used a single knife to kill Giulia Cecchettin who died within minutes. This is one of the details that emerges after the autopsy on the 22-year-old’s body. A detail that would also have been confirmed in the extensive confession made by the young man before the Venice prosecutor Andrea Petroni.

The broken knife, with a 21 centimeter long blade, found in the Vigonovo car park (Venice) about 150 meters from the victim’s house, would therefore not have been used. It is more than likely, but the analyzes of the Parma RIS will provide absolute certainty, that Turetta used the kitchen knife, with a 12 centimeter blade, found and seized in the car with which he fled to Germany, to attack the ex-girlfriend at least twenty times.

Giulia died in a few minutes

The autopsy also revealed that the victim died within minutes from the series of stab wounds that Turetta inflicted on her. No blow severed her main arteries, but those thrusts-along with the trauma of hitting her head on the asphalt-led to death from bleeding. The autopsy returned a detailed map of the blows but also of the abrasions from when Giulia was thrown into a slope near Lake Barcis, more than 100 kilometers away from the industrial area of ​​Fossò where she died, around 10.40pm, last Saturday 11 November. The death places territorial jurisdiction in Venice, a prosecutor’s office that accuses the arrested person of aggravated voluntary homicide, kidnapping and concealment of a corpse.

The autopsy, however, revealed no obvious signs of adhesive tape on her wrists, which suggests that between the attack in the Vigonovo car park in the industrial area, Giulia was held in the car under the threat of a knife, as well as by the fear of being killed. The adhesive tape, however, according to the precautionary custody order, was placed by Turetta on the ex-girlfriend’s mouth to prevent Giulia from screaming.

Filippo Turetta to the prosecutor: “I did a horrible thing to Giulia”

Mine or no one else’s. To summarize, this is all the motive that Filippo Turetta uses to explain the murder of his ex-girlfriend. He evoked emotional dependence to try to put order in the two phases of the aggression and then in the choice to make it disappear. He brought up love, and then went into every single terrifying detail of that crime.

Before the investigating judge of Venice Andrea Petroni appeared scared at times, but then he spoke for nine hours and lined up the facts and emotions of the evening of Saturday 11 November. To Giulia “I did a horrible thing, I want to pay” he repeated several times. He shouted “her love her” for her and said he was “incapable of accepting the end of that story”, a relationship ended by the biomedical engineering student last summer. “Mia” is an adjective that he has often used, unlike “ex” girlfriend which sounds tight to him, to the point of plunging the knife into her several times.

Giulia’s funeral on Tuesday, national mourning in Veneto

Meanwhile Giulia’s funeral will take place on Tuesday 5 December in Padua. The Venice prosecutor’s office granted the authorization after the 14-hour autopsy. The last farewell to the basilica of Santa Giustina della Valle in Padua. It is a place capable of welcoming thousands of people, given the media outcry surrounding the crime, and which will also allow friends of the university to participate. A more intimate ceremony is instead planned for 2pm in the church of Saonara, where the 22-year-old will be buried in the same cemetery where her mother, who died just over a year ago, rests.

“On Tuesday, for Giulia’s funeral, I ask the entire Veneto for a strong and clear choral signal against gender violence. A day that becomes indelible, that marks the step so that events like this can never happen again. We owe it to Giulia, in whose memory – and in the memory of all the women killed without a reason – we will continue to work closely with each other in fighting gender violence”, said the president of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, announcing the publication, yesterday, of the ordinance signed by the president himself with which regional mourning was decreed for Tuesday.

“I express once again, even as we approach the funeral, my closeness to Giulia’s family and to all those who love her. This girl’s story has profoundly affected the entire community; she could have been our daughter, sister, niece, friend. She is a sad page that has led Veneto and Italy to identify with this drama. A strong signal is needed, also from a symbolic point of view: I invite all institutions to fly flags at half-mast and citizens to wear red ribbons, and to display them on the doors and windows of their homes. I also ask economic activities to observe, during the funeral, a moment of pause in their activities. The hope is that from this tragedy a movement will be born which with a loud, choral, strong voice, express every day to the world a message against violence against women”.