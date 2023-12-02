The disorder of thought

If thought is the faculty relating to the formation of mental contents (from Oxford Languages), it goes without saying that its disorganization leads to equally disorganised, sometimes rambling speech, when one expresses oneself by skipping connections, correlations and conclusions sine cogitatione.



Yet, remembering Heidegger “thought brings the dawn of the thought close to what is to be thought”, but often what one presumes to have thought is not what one should have thought.

We have felt this in the two weeks since the killing of Giulia, from the guilt of patriarchy, to state murder, from rape culture to the crime of power; By neglecting the rest we will also neglect the reasoning about thinking and related pathologies.

Yes, because if there is to be respect for the suffering and rebellion of many, sensitive and sincere people, the same cannot be maintained for those who manoeuvre, plot and weave, taking advantage of tragedies, misfortunes and misfortune, for the affirmation of visions of the world and weak postulates which, in the absence of a cunning, attentive and exciting inducement, would not find citizenship due to their coarseness, their heuristic approachfor their political policy.

Unfortunately, in modernity opinions are produced on an industrial scale with attention to times, methods, sales, marketing and the careful understanding of public motivational levels by politics and the tools suited to it such as information and compliant intellectuality.

Therefore, pay attention to the production process, certainly not to the quality of the product, i.e. to the opinions induced.

As soon as Giulia’s body is found, production starts, the Prime Minister speaks of heartbreaking news, the opposition leader, grasping the request for the product (opinion), sentences “Enough is enough, we need a law to act on schools.” Here you are, the game has started.

The main playing field has become the school where right and left agree to introduce, in addition to all other education: civic, environmental, road, food, music, and all aspects defined as non-cognitive, even affective, therefore sentimental, therefore sexual education.

We are on the road to the ethical state where politics presumes to be able to resolve problems and conflicts by inserting univocal all-encompassing visions into the school.

In 1964, Mao wanted to abolish the cultivation of flowers and grass in meadows, presenting it in schools as a “bourgeois” activity: “Eliminate gardeners as much as possible.” Of course, today, flowers and herbs thrive in China.

In schools we are in the process of replacing culture, including popular culture, with the approval of the Minister of Education and the Merit (which one?) who presented the project “Educating about relationships”: a program destined to increase the hiring of experts psychological education, sociology of communication, school medicine, pedagogy, Of social service, for school-family relationships, already foreseen to stem youth distress following the drift of school hooliganism.

With what professionalism, with what skills, with what visions will affectivity educators take on? It is not possible to understand it.

Some certainties, in our opinion, are known: the further downsizing of traditional programs capable of expressing culture, the further impoverishment of the professionalism of teachers who are themselves strangers in combining a poetry of Jacques André Prévert or a chapter of the Betrothed with the value of affection and feelings of love.

It would be the task of Minister Valditara to express clarity on this ground, but even a right-wing ministry conforms to the shattering of education and the failure of schools in the wake of Moratti, Fioroni, Gelmini, Profumo, Carrozza, Giannini, Fedeli, Bussetti, Fioramonti , Azzolina, Bianchi.

A further certainty is the concern for the children who are about to enter the school Babel School. Of course, politics, as long as it has consensus, will have the possibility of educating future generations.

Parents, on the other hand, in homage to the compulsory nature of education, stripped of a natural obligation, are accessory, secondary, powerless over education.

Do we live in a liberal order? In a substantially rule of law? We believe not.

On these aspects, we would be if families, with the introduction of the school voucher, had the possibility of directing family members towards institutions they like or, at the most, entrusting them to tutors. The State’s task would remain a serious evaluation at the end of each cycle of studies.

Rewinding our reasoning we return to the assassination of Giulia which, in conclusion, is of interest to few, to many only the opportunity for a breath of insignificant modernism. Proof: not a single demonstration or word was said for the victims of three feminicides committed in the last ten days.

Bowing, we remember them, Rita Talamelli Pesaro, 20 November; Meena Kumari Salsomaggiore, 28 November; Vincenza Angrisano Andria, 28 November. For them the thought factory, having achieved its goal and turnover, is temporarily out of service. In full activity, however, the radio and television system which, to the exhaustion of users, will continue to broadcast redundant useless information, photos, gossip and statements on the Cecchettin case.

Unfortunately, only the ghost of an axiological conception lurks West and, therefore, in our community. A right and a left, without distinction between them, except on the political side, they accompany the country and the West itself towards further decline.

Not remembering the sunken Liberalism with its conception of the centrality of individual freedoms and consequently of the preciousness of responsibility individual, could have indicated a cultural-political journey of notable and concrete depth.

Just as we are witnessing theeclipse of Christianity who, regarding murders and a presumed random education not to commit them, is incapable even of referring to the fifth commandment: “Do not kill”.

*director of Free Society

