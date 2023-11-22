A witness to the first attack on Giulia Cecchettin, in the car park located 150 m away from the girl’s home

A witness appears in the case of Giulia Cecchettin, the 22-year-old who lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta. Marco Musumeci, this is the name reported by all the newspapers. It would have been him, around 11.15pm on November 11th, who called 112 after hearing the two in the car park near Giulia’s house.

To those who tried to contact him from the intercom of his home, the witness explained that he had already reported what he owed to the authorities and that cannot make further statements. His words:

Yes, I was the one who called 112 that night. What time was it? Around a quarter past 11pm, more or less. Did I hear a call for help? I cannot make any further statements. I have already told everything to the police and the girl’s family.

A fundamental testimony for the reconstruction of what happened before and after Giulia Cecchettin’s crime. From Musumeci’s story, the first attack apparently occurred around 11.15pm in via Aldo Moro150 meters from the 22-year-old’s home.

He wouldn’t have seen much, a figure on the ground, violent kicks and a Punto walking away. Precisely at that point, investigators found traces of blood and a kitchen knife without a handle.

The second attack by Giulia Cecchettin

The second attack was filmed by cameras in Fossò, 6 kilometers away from Vigonovo. Here, other traces of blood and hair were found on the pavement, awaiting tests, but which most likely belong to the victim. Some adhesive tape was also found, which according to the investigating judge may have been used by Filippo for cover your mouth of his ex-girlfriend and prevent her from asking for help.

Filippo Turetta was stopped and arrested in Germany and is now awaitingextradition to Italy. Local authorities said he was in his Punto on a highway, with the headlights off, without money and without petrol. The boy did not resist and handed himself over “almost resigned”.