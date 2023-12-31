A letter appears placed among the flowers on the tomb of Giulia Cecchettin, the 22-year-old girl brutally killed by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta. The student's uncle, Andrea Camerotto, visited her. “Hi Giulia, my name is Filippo and I know where to start: with an apology, even if it's of little use”, written by a boy with the same name as her murderer.

“In that period I was still writing to my ex, for whom I hadn't stopped having feelings – he says – over time she started to ignore me and I, who constantly heard about how Turetta was obsessive towards you , I stopped, looked inside myself and tried to reflect on my situation”, we read again in the letter.

And again: “I am convinced that what happened to you began with small things – he writes – so small that it becomes difficult to even realize it. I feel anger and pity for all those boys and men who continue to destroy women's lives. But am I that different? On the other hand, many times we don't even notice the little things.”

Giulia's story is dramatic but has brought the issue of feminicide and violence against women back into the spotlight, opening the eyes of many men. Like this boy, Filippo, who was thus able to examine his conscience and correct his behavior. He then compliments the 22-year-old's family: “Their words – the young man reiterated – have allowed many people, just as they have allowed me, to start questioning myself and reflecting on topics that were unknown to most people until recently” .

Finally he decides to apologize on behalf of everyone “for yet another of our failures which, as was demonstrated in the days following your passing, was not the last”.