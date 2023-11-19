Murder Giulia Cecchetin, the autopsy: stabbed to death

Giulia Cecchettin was stabbed to death. On the body of the young student, recovered in the evening from the cliff in the Piancavallo area in Friuli Venezia Giulia where it was identified late this morning, there are signs of stab wounds to the head and neck but also wounds to the hands and arms. This is what emerged from an initial inspection, the visual one on the body, by the medical examiner Antonello Cirnelli.

The 22-year-old tried to defend herself from her killer. These are the injuries to the hands and arms that the doctor found on the body of the young student from Vigonovo. As stated by both the rescuers and the investigators who are investigating the crime, Giulia’s body was not visible from the side of the road.

For the moment, both the Pordenone Prosecutor’s Office, the area where the lifeless body was found, and the Venice Prosecutor’s Office, the province where the family reported her disappearance and where her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta attacked Giulia as shown by the cameras in Fossò (Venice).

The story of the terrible video of the attack. “Thrown in the trunk”

Corriere della Sera also reports on the content of the video of the attack. “The argument between the two becomes heated in the car park next to Giulia’s house, in the center of Vigonovo. «Leave me! You’re hurting me!», a neighbor hears her shouting from the window. It’s the beginning of the end. Filippo manages to load it into the car, drives a few kilometers and enters a deserted road in the industrial area of ​​Fossò, stopping in front of the Christian Dior factory, where there is someone watching them: the eye of a vile camera. Giulia falls to the ground, bleeding and lifeless. Filippo looks around, takes her by the feet, drags her to the back of the Punto, he opens the trunk and, thin but energetic, finds the strength to lift her and throw her inside”.

The mystery surrounding Turetta’s fate: car in Austria, those messages displayed on WhatsApp

In the meantime, there has been no news from Turetta for a week. His car, a black Fiat Grande Punto, was spotted during the week in Austria, precisely in the Villach area but also in Lienz in Tyrol not far from Val Pusteria in Italy. A European arrest order is pending against Filippo Turetta, also 22 years old. Any hypothesis regarding Filippo’s fate is open, from a prolonged escape to suicide. His parents also spoke, through the lawyer Emanuele Compagno: “Filippo, hand yourself over to the police, so you can explain what happened“.

Then there is the mystery linked to WhatsApp. As Corriere della Sera writes, “Filippo Turetta’s smartphone has been turned off for a week, yet WhatsApp messages are still delivered to him. How is it possible? Giulia’s sister raised the issue on Friday. Elena Cecchettin sent a message to Filippo in front of the Rete4 cameras, showing the immediate appearance of the double gray tick, which only indicates the delivery of the message but not the reading, confirmed with blue. In seizing his PC, the investigators had already verified that Filippo uses WhatsApp Web: the program allows you to connect the messaging platform (owned by Meta) to another device and use it even if the phone is turned off”.

Giulia’s sister: “He was your good boy”

“We will burn everything for you” writes Elena Cecchettin, Giulia’s sister, to express the anger that explodes in her body and that her voice is unable to express. As Corriere della Sera says, she “uses the words of other women: «It was your good boy», is the phrase of the writer Valeria Fonte who posts in her stories on Instagram. And again: «If I don’t come back tomorrow, destroy everything», she seems to repeat, pitying the feminist poetry and against gender violence by Cristina Torres Caceres; «we want a day in which we won’t already know the end of the story», he shouts, joining the cry of the Padua Student Network, and finally again «for you we will burn everything». Finally a dedication to Giulia, a greeting: a photo of them together in white and black, while smiling they huddle together. “Rest in power I love you”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

