Over the past few hours, Giulia Cavaglia she let herself go to a harsh outburst on social media. Former contestant of Men and women she showed up late at the Barcelona airport and missed her flight back to Italy. In light of this, she couldn’t help but rail against the stewardess. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Giulia Cavaglia is brakeless on social media. The influencer went to the airport at Barcelona to return to Italy but was blocked due to a delay lasted about 4 minutes.

To tell the affair she was herself on hers Instagram profile where she let herself go to a tough guy outburst:

Basically it happened that we are here with the Vueling flight, we arrived here at the gate four minutes late. And they don’t let us pass guys! I mean, they don’t let us go three minutes late at the gate, three! People are still there boarding. Now I’m making a petition against Vueling, I’m speechless! I am speechless!

The influencer posted a video on his social account which was later removed. However, a few minutes later, she shared a series of Instagramm Stories in which he said he railed against the stewardess:

I’m just saying that he didn’t want to give me his name and surname to write a letter of warning to Vueling. She didn’t want to give me her first name and last name of her hostess! This demonstrates the quality of the Vueling service and the quality of the Vueling operators. Congratulations, really. Good job. There are still people waiting for the flight that hasn’t left yet. The flight hasn’t left yet and hopefully it will also be late, because it was supposed to leave at 40 and hasn’t left yet.

Finally, Giulia explained that she had a panic attack pointing a finger at the airline company. These were hers words: