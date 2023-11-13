Giulia Bongiorno doesn’t agree after Beppe Grillo’s accusations last night on Che tempo che fa, and replies harshly: “I reported that my client in the Chamber declared that she was devastated and that she had attempted suicide. An immense pain. Here, this suffering was transformed by Grillo into a farce by inserting it into a show. This is very serious. Very serious. Because the woman was massacred twice.” The Genoese comedian had attacked the lawyer and president of the Senate Justice Commission as the legal defender of the young woman who accuses Grillo’s son and three other friends of him of rape.

“It is inappropriate for a lawyer, president of the Justice Commission, a senator from the League, to hold rallies in front of the courts where there is a case behind closed doors. So everything gets mixed up…”, the words of the founder of the M5S last night by Fabio Fazio. “On April 19, 2021, Mr. Grillo attempted to ridicule in a video the girl who reported her son, together with others, for sexual violence, questioning – among other things – the credibility of the complaint only because it was filed after 8 days from the facts. Yesterday, however, in a monologue-show on a television programme, he decided to attack me because, after a dramatic hearing (commented on as per practice also by the defenders of the defendants), I reported that my client declared in the courtroom that being devastated and having attempted suicide”, reads a note from Bongiorno.

“Mr Grillo then tried to turn even the drama that this girl is experiencing into a show, giggling, shouting and calling my speech a “rally”. Perhaps he used the diminutive “rally” because she does not consider me capable, as a woman, of holding a real rally, but what is really serious is that with this technique of ridicule we end up massacring for the second time those who have reported”. Finally, a question: “It remains to be understood for what purpose Mr. Grillo returned to attacking, giggling and shouting. Does he want to intimidate us? Does he want to try to put pressure on the Court?”.