On social media the I remember Of Julia Tramontano by the sisterwho, in a moving letter, invites everyone never to forget the young woman of Senago who lost his life at the hands of his partner. She was pregnant with Thiago, now in her seventh month. She would soon become a mother. But she and the child she was carrying flew to Heaven too soon.

Dear Giulia,

It’s hard for me to sit here today and find the right words. I feel incredibly empty. Only the pain of your loss makes me feel like my heart is still beating. And what agony. Knowing that we are left here without you and Thiago, lifers of time and pain, staggering in the dark of the future and afraid of not finding your way back.

And where are you? And he? What is Thiago’s face? Does it kick? Does he smile at you? Are you crying?

Thus begins the long letter from the sister of the woman who died in Senago after an argument with her partner. She imagines mom and her son always together. She would have loved to see them and see that little nephew snatched from life grow up even before he was born.

THE Julia’s parents they were over the moon, because with Thiago’s arrival they would become grandparents. And she and her partner were happy to be uncles, grandmother to be called great-grandmother. Napoli had even won the Scudetto, it was the perfect year.

I, who more than anything else wanted a boy as a nephew, was learning to live with the love exploding in my chest. A love that holds you tight in a vice, takes your breath away, muffles the words, but that screamed of wanting to meet you. Thiago, what we would give to see your face…

Giulia Tramontano, the sister tells the mourning of the whole family for the double loss suffered

You, Giulia, are not only Thiago’s mother. You have been, are and will always be a caring woman, attentive to the needs of others before your own, incurable dreamer and fierce against life. You left home and the south to guarantee yourself full independence, a solid career and a better life. And who better than me could understand you? Both far from home, but close in heart. I teased you and said: “Giulia, you always have a problem. But I always have the solution”. Except this time, because we were too human to have the strength to defeat evil.

The sister recalls all the difficulties encountered by Giulia, the close relationship they had and greets her and little Thiago: