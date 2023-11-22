After ending up at the center of media attention due to a sensational indiscretion spread by Fabrizio Corona, Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli they have finally decided to break the silence on the alleged separation. Let’s find out together what is happening in the love life of the most talked about couple on the web.

Some weeks ago, Fabrizio Corona had launched an indiscretion according to which Giulia and Pierpaolo Pretelli were about to put a definitive end to their love story. A news which, at least until now, had not yet received any denial or confirmation and which, for this very reason, has confused fans. However, a few weeks after the gossip was disclosed on the “Dillinger” portal, the couple born in Big Brother revealed the truth about their relationship situation.

On the occasion of ainterview released to the weekly magazine “Chi”, Giulia and Pierpaolo have denied categorically the alleged breakup explaining theorigin some false rumors:

The rumors started because a dear friend of ours, in a good-natured way, gave a personal interpretation of some confidences we made to him. Then it is clear that if these things are reported by mistake to those who live on news by profession, they become everyone’s business.

Subsequently, the model intervened who commented on the rumors and admitted that, although there was no separation, the couple currently has some doubts:

Where do rumors originate? We are accomplices, we support each other, we motivate each other, we are lovers and we love each other infinitely, but we would be hypocritical if we did not admit that, in our relationship, there are no shortcomings, on one side and on the other. other, which make us have doubts. When we get married or leave, we will decide alone and it could be tomorrow, in a year or never.

Giulia and Pierpaolo: the crisis period

Therefore, no rift between Giulia and Pierpaolo but only one period of crisis. Certainly, doubts and shortcomings they can be normal within a couple but facing them with the right communication and maturity could already make their relationship strong. Meanwhile, the influencer prefers to stay in silence about this topic: