The mystery of the two ex-boyfriends, Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turretta have disappeared since Saturday 11 November: the heartbreak of their family members

These are days of great torment and anguish that the family members of are experiencing Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turretta, the two 22-year-old ex-boyfriends who appear to have been missing since the evening of Saturday 11 November. They broke up in August, but from what they say they remained on good terms.

The parents both presented a complaint to the police, who in turn carried out all the necessary investigations. The phones turn out to be turned off from that same evening.

Both are students of engineering. Giulia is from Vigonovo, in the province of Venice. Filippo, on the other hand, is from Torreglia, in the province of Padua. Their relationship would be finished in August, but everyone says they remained friends.

From a reconstruction by the police, it emerged that the two met around 18 on Saturday 11 November. The girl boarded the Fiat Punto ex’s black.

They went to the shopping center together Ship De Vera, in Marghera. Some people say they saw them sitting at the McDonald’s table at 8pm. Giulia responded to a message of the sister, at 10.43pm, then nothing. The sister declared about this:

My sister and I texted each other all evening. She was calm, as always, we were talking about clothes. After 10.43pm she no longer answered the phone and there has been no news of her since.

Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turratte, the two 22-year-old ex-boyfriends who disappeared: the parents’ complaint

Filippo’s parents told me that recently the boy had been feeling down and barely eating. I don’t think he had ever digested the breakdown in his relationship with my daughter, I fear that this could have something to do with their disappearance and that’s what scares me.

These are the words of Gino CecchettinGiulia’s father, at the Corriere del Veneto. The man filed a complaint at the Vigevano barracks. While the boy’s parents, in the barracks of Teolo.

Filippo’s phone appears to have been turned off since 11.30pm on Saturday, the last one geolocation It’s at 11.30pm, in Fossò. The officers are currently carrying out all the necessary searches for missing persons.