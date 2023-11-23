However, both say they are against the death penalty





“The result of this survey does not surprise me. But I am against the death penalty. Life is sacred and only fate or, for those who believe, God can take it away. I am in favor of certain and harsh penalties for those who commit serious crimes he must absolutely not leave prison too soon as happens too often due to benefits and sentence discounts”. As Fabio Rampellivice-president of the Chamber of Brothers of Italy, comments with Affaritaliani.it on the survey carried out by Lab21.01 for Affaritaliani.it which reveals how 42.1% of Italians are in favor of the death penalty in cases of murder in which there is no doubt about the guilt of the murderer, like that of Giulia Cecchettin.

“The survey data doesn’t surprise me, but I’m against the death penalty. I’m for harsh life imprisonment and chemical castration in cases of sexual violence. But the survey data doesn’t surprise me at all.” As Andrea Crippadeputy secretary of the League, comments with Affaritaliani.it on the survey carried out by Lab21.01 for Affaritaliani.it which reveals how 42.1% of Italians are in favor of the death penalty in cases of murder in which there is no doubt about the guilt of the murderer, like that of Giulia Cecchettin.

