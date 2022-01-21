2022 is a year of news, debuts and great expectations for Supersport, which will experience a new era with a renewed regulation and important entries. Among these is Ducati, which is gaining ground and is doing it with different teams: one of them is the D34G Team, the team of Davide Giugliano. The former driver is now team manager and dives into the Supersport adventure, taking part in the World Supersport Challenge, the championship within the 600 class that is played only in European races.

The D34G Team will take to the track with the Ducati Panigale V2 955, which will be entrusted to the Fuligni brothers. The Roman team is a line-up with two drivers, with Filippo and Federico who are not new to the world scene, on the contrary. The eldest of the Fuligni brothers has already raced in Supersport as a starting driver from 2019 to 2021, with an eighth place as the best result in the race, obtained in the first heat of Magny-Cours in 2020.

Filippo Fuligni instead will make his debut as a starter rider in Supersport, but for him it will not be the first time in the intermediate class of the world championship. Already in 2019 he had played two races as a wild card. In 2021 he also raced as a wild card in the Misano round with the D34G Racing team, where he played in the CIV Supersport 600 last year.

Federico Fuligni declares: “First of all I would like to thank Davide because it doesn’t happen every day to join a team like this, and to be able to race with his brother. Last year we did the last CIV race together and I felt good with both him and the team, and for this reason we decided to face 2022 together. I’m really excited about this opportunity and can’t wait to get out on the track on the Ducati, which is a new bike but from a brand that Davide is very attached to. I am sure he will be able to help us a lot in this regard, in order to improve. I look forward to the first tests to be able to reunite with the team and meet the newcomers, create the right harmony and present ourselves as ready as possible at the start of the championship “.

His younger brother, Filippo Fuligni, echoes him: “I am very happy to continue this adventure which began with Davide and Giada. I have a lot of faith in the team: we worked really well last year and we were fighting for the title until mid-season, before the shoulder injury limited our performance (even if we were fast anyway). Our wildcard in Misano in the World Championship was also very positive, with excellent results in qualifying and the top ten in race 1. Staying in the top ten consistently is exactly our goal for the season, in addition to finishing first. finishers of the WorldSSP Challenge. I am very curious to try the bike and to know the new arrivals of the team; I’m sure the feeling will be as good as with those already present, as well as their value. There are so many tracks that I don’t know but having my brother as a teammate will certainly help me, and I’m really happy that we are on the same team. We’ve raced and done well together in the past and I’m sure we’ll push each other to go faster. “

Davide Giugliano, D34G Team Manager, declares: “It is a very important step for the team, but we felt ready to do it because the team is ready and the results of the past years prove it. This year’s regulatory change has brought new life to the Supersport World Championship, an already competitive championship but which now sees many more manufacturers at the start, and therefore more competition and spectacle. Obviously, given my career as a rider, making the leap with Ducati is certainly something really special, and it will be for those who have always followed me too. I must say that I am thinking about trying the bike, which I have never done before as a team manager, but I must say that there is a lot of curiosity ”.

“Filippo is a nice confirmation for us, given the good things he was able to show last year both at the Italian level and in the wild card of the World Championship. I believe that Federico will be able to do really well on the Ducati: his experience will be very important and I am confident that he can express his full potential in this new reality. I would like to thank the sponsors, the technical partners and all the people involved, as well as Ducati, for the trust placed in the project. I hope we can give them the satisfaction they deserve as soon as possible! ”.