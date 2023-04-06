The GFG Style of Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro is preparing to steal the show again with the creation of five new electric hypercars for Laffite Cars, French brand of Bruno Laffite, nephew of former Formula 1 driver Jacques. At the moment, few details relating to these five EVs are known, except that it will be three specific architectures and two evolutions.

Project in record time

We will certainly know more in less than a month: GFG Style has made an appointment for next May 3rd, when on the occasion of the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix all five new battery-powered hypercars fresh from development will be unveiled, which according to the style center itself will make history by opening a new chapter in the automotive industry.

Giugiaro speaks

“We enthusiastically embraced Bruno Laffite’s dream, and we dedicated ourselves to it with conviction, energy and above all care, which is essential to address to childhood dreams. So much so that we managed to complete an incredible feat, a real challenge against time: to design and build five dream cars in less than six months“Fabrizio Giugiaro began.

“When you grow up in an environment where motor racing is your daily bread, where Formula 1 tracks are the roads you know best, the passion for speed and cars it arises spontaneously, and can only feed itself over the years, shaping your DNA – he then concluded – Bruno Laffite, grandson of Jacques, Formula 1 driver between 1974 and 1986, and driver himself, among the best of his generation, turned to us at GFG Style to give life to his dream: to make racing cars but approved for driving on the road“.