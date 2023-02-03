Giucas Casella was one of the protagonists of the last edition of Big Brother VIP. The famous illusionist made people laugh a lot with his jokes and his crackling personality.

His journey in the Cinecittà house lasted as long, perhaps as long as even he didn’t expect. Giucas stayed at home for a good 180 days, then finishing sixth in the final standings and for many he is the moral winner of that edition of the reality show.

Some interludes that took place at home were truly memorable, such as when he mistook Maria Monsè for Adriana Volpe who was the columnist in the studio.

Giucas boasts a long career in the entertainment world. Born in 1949, he has linked his popularity to successful programs such as Sunday In, Monday Trial, Those who football. His main talent has always been that of an illusionist and even in the house of the GF he gave an example of some performances, even if not all of them went through with positivity.

Giucas has always been a volcano of sympathy and desire to do. After his experience in the house, his public outings were reduced. We recently saw him at the wedding of Frances Cipriani where, thanks to the absence of Alfonso Signorini at the last moment, he also found himself acting as a witness to the couple.

Giucas has recently posted a video on social media where you can see his new passion that no one expected. The illusionist is intent on playing the piano and that clip surprised the followers who did not know this artistic talent of him. In fact, there have been many positive comments from his fans. Someone wrote: “Giuchino you are wonderful“, supported by someone else who continued: “Giucas Forever!“.

In short, a pleasant surprise for fans accustomed to seeing Giucas in magic performances like the famous hen act.