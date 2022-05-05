Giucas Casella enjoying the newfound popularity after participating in the Big Brother Vip. For many, the famous illusionist was the moral winner of the edition that ended a few months ago.

His genuine spirit, his sympathy, his lending to goliardic moments have made him very appreciated from home but also at home by the other roommates.

Like other celebrities from the world of entertainment too Giucas it is not exempt from undergoing some aesthetic retouching. Already in the past before entering the house of the Big Brother Vip he had entrusted himself to the famous cosmetic surgeon of the VIPs Giacomo Urtis to undergo a hair transplant.

The price for such an intervention? Even 10,000 euros. Well a few days ago Giucas found again Giacomo Urtis and has undergone a new tweak.

The VIP surgeon himself documented everything on his Instagram profile, posting three before and after photographs of Giucas Casella’s face.

Source: web

In the first photo Giacomo had himself immortalized with a pinprick in his hands before proceeding to the illusionist’s face.

In the second the operation took place and Giucas has blocks of ice on his face. In the last shot he showed himself at the end of the job and his face appears wrinkle-free and very tight.

But what did Giucas Casella undergo? Apparently the surgeon has fleshed out the face of hyaluronic acid and vitamins which serve to restore vitality, tone and elasticity to the skin.

This is a small aesthetic outpatient operation that lasts a maximum of 15 minutes. Such a session can cost as much as 300 euros.

It generally takes three to five sessions per year. It is therefore easy to imagine that the cost that Giucas has paid out to make his skin appear younger than him is 1,500 per year.