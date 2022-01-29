Last night during the episode of Big Brother Vip we saw an unexpected reaction from Giucas Casella. We have always been used to seeing the illusionist joking and in a good mood, but yesterday he literally lost his temper.

It all happened during the showdown with Nathaly Caldonazzo who continues to consider him insincere and who has said to continue voting for him as long as he stays in the house because according to her he does the same too.

“As long as I am here I will vote for Giucas. It’s fake, then he always plays dumb, he annoyed me “ – said Nathaly.

Source: Mediaset

“But do you think I can name my companions with whom I have been here for four months and I do not name you?” – replied Giucas. Then, he stood up and yelled at the showgirl: “Don’t say false to me. Don’t allow yourself, because I’m not fake. You’re the butterfly, who didn’t say hello to me. I can’t stand lies ”.

Giucas appeared out of control and while the woman was very calm and wanted to clarify, he literally lost his temper, shouting and crying. “You are a liar, false. I don’t deserve this, sorry “ – he said before going to the bedroom where Katia tried to calm him down.

Alfonso Signorini surprised by Giucas’s reaction intervened saying:

“You are an exemplary person, with Nathaly you do not take yourselves as it happens in life. You don’t have to take it like that. Health is one and it is sacred. We are the set of many characters, you have proven to be very smoky, but my recommendation is not to take it because it is not worth it “.

So after a few minutes the illusionist returned to the living room with all the others.