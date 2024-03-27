The three-day event, which will be held from 29 to 31 Maybuilds on the success of the inaugural conference and exhibition last year, attended by over 35,000 people and 900 exhibitors from 128 countries.

GITEX Africa 2024 offers participants the chance to network with professionals working in sectors ranging from cloud and IoT, cybersecurity, digital health, future finances, consumer technology, telecoms and AI, making it a event that European startups should add to their calendar. It offers visitors the chance to meet potential investors, learn from influential speakers in their respective industries and meet the latest emerging talent in the startup world. Despite a global slowdown in venture capital, African tech startups raised a total of $6.5 billion in 2022, up 8% year-on-year.

In an interview with Maddyness UK last year, London-based venture capitalist Breega – who has pledged to support African startups – said that the African tech ecosystem in 2023 was comparable to that of Europe in the early 2010s (2010) and that GDP growth forecasts will lead to further future investments in Africa, thanks to the high attractiveness of the continent for international investors.

In addition to the conference and booths, this year's event will include a startup competition with a prize of $100,000and certified training courses and workshops on topics including generative AI, blockchain development, and data science applications.

GITEX Africa 2024 will also host its North Star Africa startup showcase, highlighting entrepreneurs and founders from the continent.

The speakers announced so far for this year's event include Raz Bachar, general manager and global industry lead at Microsoft for Startups; Maelis Carraro, managing partner at Catalyst Fund; Tosin Eniolorunda, co-founder and CEO of Moniepoint; and Romanna Dada, head of projects at PwC.

Moroccan startups that are advancing technology and innovation across the region will return to GITEX Africa, including Maroc Data Centre, Zen Networks, Dataprotect and Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P), the show's official R&D partner.

GITEX Africa 2024 will take place in Marrakech, Morocco, from 29 to 31 May.