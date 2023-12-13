The United States, the European Union and China are heading towards a deadlock when it comes to trade. The war in Ukraine has raised the stakes in an already tense geopolitical relationship between the two largest economies and their allies and could turn into a new version of the old Cold War, according to Gita Gopinath, deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“With global growth prospects the weakest in decades, and with the disproportionate scars of the pandemic and war slowing income convergence between rich and poor nations, we can hardly afford another Cold War,” Gopinath told attendees at the World Congress of the International Economic Association (IEA) on Monday. The event took place in Medellín, Colombia. In conversation with EL PAÍS, Gopinath seemed hopeful about the role that Latin America will play in the energy transition, yes, if trade remains global and open.

In his speech, Gopinath said that “despite efforts by the two largest economies to cut ties, it is still unclear how effective they will be in a deeply integrated and connected global economy” as Chinese companies look for alternatives to continue serving the US market moving to “friendly” countries like Vietnam and Mexico.

Ask. Are we going through a process of deglobalization or simply a diversion of goods?

Answer. In the last five years we have seen, first of all, a large increase in trade restrictions that countries are involved in. Last year there were 3,000 new restrictive trade measures of this type and 2023 is shaping up to be of a similar magnitude. Now, world trade relative to GDP is relatively stable, so in that sense there is no deglobalization, at least for now. But on the other hand, we are seeing signs of fragmentation. Trade between rival blocs of countries is slowing much more than trade within blocs of countries. And similarly, if you look at foreign direct investment (FDI) and announced projects, you are certainly seeing a redirection of projects away from rival countries. For comparison, during the Cold War of the 1940s to 1980s, we also had a similar episode in which there was no deglobalization because the trade-to-GDP ratio increased quite strongly during that time, but we saw fragmentation. If you look at trade between the United States and the former Soviet Union, it fell a lot. So, again, we're in a period where I wouldn't say we're seeing strong or significant deglobalization, but we're certainly seeing significant fragmentation.

Q. So it's not deglobalization, but even this significant fragmentation that you talk about might not be as effective as China and the United States want it to be?

R. Yes. We see fragmentation in the sense of reorientation of trade flows and FDI. If you look at the direct ties between the United States and China, you certainly see a fairly sizable decline in China's share of U.S. imports and a significant decline in China as a destination for U.S. development. However, what we are seeing are signs of so-called “connector countries” like Mexico and Vietnam, countries that could be experiencing trade that ultimately ends in the United States but that potentially passes through non-aligned countries, and ends in the US. This then brings us to the point which is this: we are seeing signs of fragmentation, but it may be more difficult to determine the extent to which countries may ultimately disengage, so as not to participate effectively in certain sectors , given the greater economic weight of the non-aligned countries.

Q. Much has been written and analyzed about the case of Mexico, which stands out among its peers for being part of the T-MEC trade agreement, but I am interested in knowing where does this fragmentation leave Latin America?

R. You are right that Mexico has an advantage in terms of physical proximity to the United States and having the USMCA, which certainly provides benefits for the rest of the region. But several other Latin American countries have “green minerals” such as copper, nickel, cobalt and lithium that play an important role in the energy transition amid this world of fragmentation. We could see Latin America, at least, becoming a major supplier to the world of green minerals as well as food. How much they can benefit or if they are already benefiting from it is yet to be determined. It is quite clear that improving the investment environment will be essential in order to attract foreign direct investment, for example, to these countries. It is early to say, but this is certainly one avenue through which Latin America can benefit, both from green minerals and food exports.

Q. You said in your speech that countries are now competing strategically with what you called “amorphous rules and without an effective referee.” What does the IMF recommend and who could be that arbitrator?

R. We have the United States talking about “support for friends,” the European Union talking about “risk elimination,” and China talking about “self-sufficiency.” National security is playing a very important role in driving economic policy decisions.

The institutions we have, including the World Trade Organization (WTO), are not really prepared to address national security-based concerns. It is vitally important that every effort be made to strengthen the WTO. The organization's dispute resolution mechanism is no longer functioning. Furthermore, seeking to strengthen the WTO to address other long-standing issues, including subsidies, would be the way forward.

Q. The IMF outlined several recommendations, such as limiting unilateral industrial policy. An example is Chinese subsidies that could now trigger EU tariffs, but isn't it also true that Washington has also engaged in these types of policies?

R. It is true that we have seen rapid retaliation when a country provides subsidies. When you analyze the policies imposed by the United States and the reactions of the EU and China, the probability of a retaliatory measure is quite high. When China, the United States or the EU impose a restrictive trade measure on another, there is a 73% chance that they will respond with a retaliatory measure within 12 months. It is exactly one of the concerns that when countries impose such measures, it does not stop there because retaliation and counter-retaliation results. In the United States there are well-targeted measures against clear market failure and externalities, which is true when it comes to addressing the climate transition. In this case, industrial policies can help if certain deadlines are established, as long as one technology is not chosen over another. We better support research and development, which is good for everyone. The difficult part is that when you add local content requirements because that starts to conflict with WTO rules, it starts to look like protectionism.

Q: The environmental cost of global trade is also a cause for concern, especially among activist circles. Can countries really rely on global trade and at the same time reduce their carbon emissions?

R. In all our economic activities, the goal is to be able to do so with fewer carbon emissions. Trade is a large part of economic activity and transportation plays a very important role. But I wouldn't separate it from the general principle that we have to decarbonize our economic activity more generally. Equally important is that companies invest in renewable energy. For the energy transition to occur we need access to green minerals. We have seen in our research that the trade restrictions that have been implemented are slowing the green transition. Recent fragmentation trends are costly and delaying the transition.

