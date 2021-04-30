‘Giselo’, who reappeared at the premiere of The Artist of the Year last Saturday, surprised to confirm that he finally signed the contract to be an official collaborator of America today. Edson Davila, the artist’s real name, was very enthusiastic about this good news and even joked about it with his colleagues.

At the beginning of the edition on Thursday, April 29, Ethel Pozo welcomed the program and detailed the work situation of her colleague. “Today we have a new collaborator, one who is already fuming around here (points to his forehead). Edson Dávila hired”, He indicated.

Faced with this revelation, the popular ‘Giselo’ He greeted everyone with great effusiveness and, sarcastically, hinted that he would remove the position of singer Christian Domínguez, who also serves as a collaborator of America today. “Good morning, ‘gurgling’, (I’m) happy, DJ Red music … I’m happier because it was finally Christian Domíguez,” he commented, laughing.

Janet Barboza also took the opportunity to joke with the young entertainer by ensuring that he “signed a contract, but only for three months.” However, he did not pay attention to his partner’s comment and continued to celebrate. “I’m excited, they made my life impossible, if I measured myself before, now I’m sorry, girls with a contract,” he said, true to his style.

‘Giselo’ talks about his friendship with Gisela Valcárcel

“You can see that there is chemistry between me and Mrs. Gisela. People will think ‘they see each other every day’, but I don’t talk to them on a daily basis. It is true that I do not call her, I do not bother her because I imagine she has things to do, but when we are face to face the connection is unique ”.

Edson Dávila ‘Giselo’ talks about his bond with Gisela Valcárcel. Photo: Edson Dávila / Instagram / Gisela Valcárcel / Instagram

Magaly Medina points to Edson Dávila ‘Giselo’ as her conceited

In mid-April 2021, the host of Magaly TV, dedicated praiseworthy words to the presenter of America today.

“Giselo is my cocky, really. After the comment we made here, where we have considered him the only talent on that show. If he considers me to be the world, I appreciate it ”, expressed Magaly Medina.

