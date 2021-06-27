Edson Dávila, ‘Giselo’, starred in a funny moment alongside the television host Gisela Valcárcel, during the premiere of the show’s new season of Reinas.

The 58-year-old celebrity had a slight stumble as she moved alongside the charismatic dancer on stage to make way for contestant Janet Barboza’s performance. “I almost fell!”, He expressed before the concern of ‘Giselo’.

“Careful! From there they blame me and what is worse, I lose my job, that’s the worst of all, “said the young actor. Faced with this situation, the blonde hinted that her ‘namesake’ is so loved by the public, that she would be the first to leave the screens, before him.

“But I can replace her, any little thing”, was the quick response of ‘Giselo’, who unleashed the laughter of everyone present on the set.

Gisela Valcárcel denies mistreatment of ‘El Apoteósico’

After the expected premiere of Queens of the show, Gisela Valcárcel received a series of criticisms from viewers, who used social networks to accuse the host of mistreating her co-animator Aldo Díaz, ‘El Apoteósico’.

Ethel Pozo’s mother was not silent and decided to respond through a live broadcast. “Let’s not be so irritable. Hinting that I treat Aldo badly is completely far from reality. If I treated him badly, I wouldn’t hire him, I hire him because I love working with him. Besides, I have a very nice communication with him ”, he explained.

Gisela Valcárcel, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.