After “Amor y fuego” captured Janet Barboza parking your vehicle in a place for people with disabilities, Edson Davila He declared for said program and assured that his partner deserved to have a sanction. However, the driver did not appear in the morning program of America since Wednesday, November 9, for which there was speculation of a possible sanction by the production.

However, this Friday Janet Barboza and Ethel Pozo cleared this version and assured that the popular Giselo tested positive for COVID-19, so he must comply with the required isolation and they wished him a speedy recovery. Video: America TV.