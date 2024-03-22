The Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen attended yesterday as a guest of honor at the late night show by the popular Jimmy Fallon to promote the benefits of his latest cookbook, in which he breaks down his favorite Brazilian recipes and, in addition to talking about gastronomy and giving some Portuguese lessons to the presenter, he ended up confessing that on one occasion he had a very close experience to death performing her job as a model.

The revelation came during a regular game on the show titled 'True Confessions' in which Fallon's co-host Wayne Brady gets guests to talk about intimate experiences.

The model, upon arrival at the set of the program. NBC (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image)

In this case, Brady gave the model two envelopes, one containing a lie about the mannequin's life and another containing a very implausible-looking truth. This truth turned out to be the bombshell news that 25 years ago, during the filming of an advertising spot in Iceland, the actress climbed onto a fake iceberg created for the occasion but located in arctic waters and in the middle of the action, she slipped, so that he was about to fall into the water.

“The film crew was watching me from a boat and they were all dressed in thermal clothing and down jackets while I was almost naked, in a satin nightgown,” Bündchen explained. “If I had fallen into the water I would have died in a matter of seconds,” she continued, adding a certain hyperbolic tone to the story.

The advertisement in which this occurred is available on YouTube and in it you can see that, indeed, the model performs acrobatic movements in a glacial context to promote a fragrance called Oxigene.

The advertisement was directed by the French artist Bruno Aveillan under the commission of the Lanvin house, when Alber Elbaz was creative director of the house and the audiovisual piece achieved great notoriety among loyal fashion followers. What they didn't know then was that Bündchen almost lost her life on filming.