In October 2022, the separation of the famous model was announced. Giselle Bündchen and the most successful quarterback in the entire history of the NFL Tom Brady.

The two celebrities tried to remain silent and be cautious when speaking to the media, in response to questions about the divorce. Although there was speculation about a possible estrangement without a solution after 15 years of relationship.

However, in recent days some compromising photos of the Brazilian model with her trainer have come to light. martial arts, Joaquim Valente, after her high-profile divorce.

According to the international press, Bundchen would have entered into a romantic relationship with Valent. The woman wants to leave her marriage with Brady behind and focuses on her personal and love life, they explained.

But in the revealed photos they are seen very close together and apparently kissing. The images date back to February 14 and were published by the newspaper DailyMail.

People He spoke with a source very close to the model and commented that it is too hasty to talk about a romantic relationship between the 43-year-old model and her coach.

“Gisele adores and trusts Joaquim and has spent a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario. They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the children. If it will ever be more than that or not, it's on the table,” he said.

She is “focused on her children, her health and her work, she is happy and doing very well,” commented the woman who indicated that Bundchen He spent the Christmas holidays in his native Brazil.

“She had a wonderful Christmas in Brazil. It was the perfect trip. She feels excited and hopeful for the new year. Last year was difficult, but she is confident that things will continue to get better from here. She has no regrets. She wishes him the best to Tom, but is confident that divorce was the right choice,” he concluded.

