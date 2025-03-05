They make a few hours in Madrid to receive the V Equality Prize for Spanish Advocacy and go to Argentina, where they will give a cycle of conferences on the legal protection of women. This is now the life of Stephane Babonneau and Antonie Camus, the defense lawyers of Gisele Pelicot The French woman who resigned from her right to anonymity as a victim of sexual violence and managed to condemn her husband and another 50 men for rape with chemical submission. In a press conference, lawyers have told that this “historical” process has disrupted their agendas, but has also made them question masculinity, knowing ‘the culture of rape’, and detecting empties of the system when fighting gender violence.

Spanish law wanted to reward The professionalism of two young lawyers Criminalists who, without prior training in gender violence, advised and accompanied Gisèle Pelicot, the woman who has become an icon for making shame no more on the side of the victims of sexual crimes in France. With this award, the nth they have received since in December they won the trial, the law has also wanted to make a patent The need for victims of gender violence to have the maximum qualification in their defensebefore the 81,000 annual assists lending in Spain.

Stephane Babonneau, of a Mexican mother, has worked as a spokesman and explained that they are not “activists” of women’s rights, but “lawyers simply”, which thanks to the meeting with their client have understood that “It is necessary to improve the treatment of the victims and what to do it does not harm the right to defense of the defendants. “

Gisèle Pinot during his speech after the trial in Avignon. EFE

Almost three months after the verdict – who sentenced Dominique Pélicot to 20 years in prison for allowing at least 50 men to violate his wife while sleeping, induced by Somniferos – the lawyers have said that Gisèle “is at peace with the result”, tries to make a life as normal as possible, “after what he lived”, and that remains far from public lifesince the case is not yet ended. A total of 9 of the 50 convicted have resorted to the verdict, appeals that will be settled in October, this time with popular jury.

Gisèle’s legacy: shame changes side

Lawyers have had words of Thanks for the immense echo that had the Pelicot case in Spain. They believe that he honored “the sacrifice that he supposed for her to give up anonymity and turn the process into a public trial.” The lawyers have remembered that their client, with their example, has become “Source of inspiration” And that there are more victims willing to make their cases public, aware that “they have no responsibility for what has happened to them.”

They call it Gisèle Pelicot’s legacy, as noted in several Gauling judicial processes. Of the last, that of the Lescouarnec, accused of 300 violations of minors in their work as a digestive surgeon, where several victims have decided to make their testimonies public. Also in the case known as ‘The hostages of Daesh’, where journalists who were kidnapped by Islamic State have explained that seeing Gisèle Pélicot find the strength to face 50 men gave them the necessary strength to tell how they were savagely tortured and traumatized. “If she could, I can too. That is the essence of her message“They remembered their lawyers.

However, lawyers have recalled that Many women victims of violence do not endure a judicial process like Gisèle had to endure. Hence the lawyers accept awards, conferences and meetings with world governments – this Monday were with the Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo – to remind them that there are means to ensure that women are sustained after filing a complaint. “Sexual and genre victims suffer most of social and economic inequality and need help to get out of that situation, to find the way to independence.”

Rethink masculinity

The two lawyers They have confessed that the process has marked a before and after in their career And that, personally, led them to question themselves about masculinity. “We would never have thought that you could give the explanations that some defendants gave in the trial, which belong to masculinity models that must be discussed,” said Antonie Camus. “It’s the Concept of the culture of violationthat we did not understand before entering the trial, but that can be interpreted as some vision of women. That many defendants argued that they thought that if the husband agreed with what happened there was no violation. They were not rapists because the husband had invited them. “

It was among the most surprising process, they have counted. Check that Some defendants, even after having seen their sexual assault on video, “could continue to defend that they had not committed a violation.” Both trust that this case also helps to hold this debate of certain representations of masculinity.

Babonneau and Camus have counted that in their law firm They continue to defend women victims already accused And they consider that there is no society that can find the solution to this problem alone. “This can only be achieved by discussing and promoting values ​​that are common, which are European values”, because cases can occur at any point on the globe, they have said: “You only need to have internet (to capture rapists) and medicines that anyone has at home (to sleep the victim).”