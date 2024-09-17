Gisèle Pélicot, a 71-year-old French woman, lived for decades with the rape of more than 50 menbehind the twisted crimes was her husband, whom she described as ‘a loving man‘, the same as the drugged hundreds of times so they could access it.

According to the criteria of

Her case has generated a wave of repudiation worldwide and now after the trial, in which her husband pleaded guilty, she left the court to receive a standing ovation of hundreds of people who have followed his criminal proceedings.

The hell that Gisèle Pélicot was subjected to began in 2011. However, her concern and that of her family was the suspicion of a possible disease such as Alzheimer’s after noticing that I couldn’t remember entire days.

Gisele Pelicot Photo:AFP Share

However, even though she went to the hospital, there was no clear answer as to why she was suffering from these lapses without memory. Until one day, her husband was caught recording several women under their dresses and from there, the police began to investigate. what this man was hiding and what they found was truly terrifying.

The police showed her a photo of a woman in a bed. She had a hard time recognizing that the woman was her. Investigators They showed him another image, and then another and another. Until she asked them to stop. “These were scenes of rape, not sex,” said Pélicot, who will turn 72 in December, last Thursday at the trial that began in Vaucluse, Provence, south-east of France.

Gisèle Pélicot leaves the courtroom to applause

Images and videos of Gisèle Pélicot have gone viral on social media after the trial in which her husband pleaded guilty. The woman leaves and is immediately surrounded by dozens of people applauding her.

In a video you can see the moment when she also receives a bouquet of flowers from a man who approaches her respectfully. Gisèle responds to the ovation with gestures of gratitude as it continues its journey and the media takes photographs of the moment.

Her husband pleaded guilty

During the trial, her husband pleaded guilty while 50 other men denied their guilt, stating that they believed it was an act agreed upon between the couple.

“I am a rapist, like everyone in this room. They all knew it, they cannot say otherwise,” Pelicot said, referring to the 50 co-defendants, some of whom expressed their disapproval.

I am a rapist, like everyone in this room. They all knew it, they can’t say otherwise.

The man was absent from the trial for more than a week due to health problems, so his presence in court on Tuesday, thanks to a medical protocol – adapted chair, breaks – generated expectations.

🇫🇷⚖️| Yesterday, there were more than 30 demonstrations across France to support Gisèle Pélicot and to “make shame change sides.” This is how they paid tribute to the courage of G. Pélicot for leaving the trial open to the public, so that the faces of the 51 rapists and her husband could be seen. pic.twitter.com/nn7o7YqRf2 — AbajoLosMuros (@AbajoLosMuros) September 16, 2024

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL.