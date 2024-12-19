Gisèle Pelicot assured this Thursday that she respects the sentences against her rapists, including her ex-husband Dominique, by ending the high-profile macro trial in France. “I respect the court and the decision of its verdict,” the 72-year-old woman said in a brief statement to the press after the sentence was issued, adding that she “never regretted” opening the trial to the public and that she now I was thinking about the “unrecognized victims whose stories often remain in the shadows.”

Her ex-husband, 72, was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for secretly administering anxiolytics to her between 2011 and 2020 to put her to sleep and raping her along with dozens of strangers contacted online.

The Avignon correctional court, in the south of France, imposed sentences of between 3 years in prison, two suspended, and 15 years for the rest of the 50 defendants, below the sentences requested by the prosecution.

“I respect” the sentence, Gisèle said, despite the fact that her three children expressed their disappointment at the sentences to AFP. “The children are disappointed by the low penalties,” said a family member, who requested anonymity.









The woman became a feminist icon for rejecting a closed-door trial, to which victims have the right, so that “shame changes sides”, a decision that she “never” regretted, she confessed this Thursday.

“I am now confident in our ability to collectively achieve a future in which everyone, women and men, can live in harmony, with mutual respect and understanding,” he added.