After months of strong rumors, last Friday came the definitive public confirmation of the divorce between Gisele Bündchen (42) and Tom Brady (45). A step they have taken after a long time with problems, as they have transmitted from her environment. “She is fine after her divorce, in part because she is used to doing things alone,” a source close to the model told ‘People’ magazine. “She has lived her life for years while Tom was playing football, so she is not afraid to do things for herself,” she stressed. This source has pointed out that the separation “was difficult at first, but enough time has passed that he is adapting.”

The situation of loneliness is something that Gisele had been dragging for a long time. In fact, another person close to her told ‘Entertainment Tonight’ that he “needed to put her and her children first. Tom is a great dad, but after years of sacrifice and basically being a single mom while he was playing football, Gisele had enough.” Thus confirming the version that his career was definitely the one that had intervened in the relationship.

For his part, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has made his first statements on an American television program where he explained that he is focused on “giving everything he can to the team.” “I think there are many professionals in life who go through things that face work and home,” she explained, while noting that the good part of the separation is that she is being “very friendly.” Thus, he has detailed that his two current goals are taking care of his children and doing the best possible job to win soccer games. The model and the athlete have two children together, Benhamin Rein, twelve years old, and Vivian Lake, nine.