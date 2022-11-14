Former Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen would have started dating someone else after the announcement of her divorce from American football player Tom Brady just over two weeks ago: Joaquim Valente, her jiu-jitsu teacher who lives in Miami, In the USA.

According to the website Purepeople, a source who is close to the couple confirmed the affair.

Whether it’s just a rebound relationship or something more serious still seems early to say, as the publication didn’t give more details about the relationship.

Anyway, the two have known each other for at least a year, as Gisele posted on social media images of her training with Valente in February of this year and already demonstrating a minimum level of technical mastery of the martial art, which indicates that it was not one of his first classes.

Divorce

After 13 years of marriage, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady made their divorce official on October 28.

The fights between the couple began to become more frequent as Bündchen demanded that Brady spend more time with his family, including asking him to stop playing professional football and retire, which he denied.

They decided to keep joint custody of their two children, Vivian Lake Brady and Benjamin Rein Brady, in addition to the third, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, who is the result of a relationship between Brady and someone else before he started dating Gisele.

Regarding the amounts that were shared with the divorce, the terms must remain confidential.