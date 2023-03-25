Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady met on a blind date at Turks & Frogs, a wine bar in the West Village, New York. Since then, each episode of the love story between the supermodel and the star athlete has been part of the life of hollywood.

And it was the Brazilian who spoke for the first time about the reasons for her separation —in October 2022— from the popular American athlete in an interview for the magazine Vanity Fair.

Bündchen, 42, has denied that he decided to separate from Brady, after 13 years of marriage and two children, after he reversed his decision to retire from football.

“You give 100% of yourself and it’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t end up being what you expected and what you worked for. The only thing you can do is do your part,” Bündchen said in the report. She cautioned that she and Brady went their separate ways for various reasons and that she wasn’t thinking of giving up on her marriage just because of the NFL legend’s decision to return to the field for another year, according to Vanity Fair.

"When you love someone, you don't put them in jail." Photo: diffusion.

Bündchen has even described the reports that gave that version as “very hurtful”. “It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever heard. I have always encouraged him and will continue to do so forever. If there is a person that I want to be the happiest in the world, it is him, believe me. I want all his dreams to come true,” he stated.

“What has been said is a piece of a much larger puzzle. It’s not so black and white. we wanted different things. When I was 26 and he was 29 we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by we realize we just wanted different things and now we had to make a choice, but that doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. You have to have someone who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance,” he explained.

“When you love someone, you don’t put them in jail and tell them: ‘You have to live this life.’ You leave him free to be who he is and if he wants to fly in the same direction, then that’s amazing.”said the supermodel in the revealing interview.