One of the most notorious sentimental breakups of 2022 was that of the model Gisele Bündchen (Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, 42 years old) and the former American football player Tom Brady (San Mateo, California, USA, 45 years old). After 13 years of marriage and with two children together, Benjamin and Vivian, ages 13 and 10, the couple decided to put an end to their marriage after months of speculation in which the news about their breakup did not stop. Five months after the separation became official, Gisele Bündchen stars on the cover of the April issue of the magazine Vanity Fair, and talks for the first time about the reason for the decision.

Until now, the official details of their breakup were unknown, since neither of them had spoken. There were many American media that focused on the moment in which Brady -after retiring from American football- decided to play again 40 days after that announcement, in February 2022. In addition, Bündchen made it clear in a published interview in the magazine elle in September that she did not like the idea of ​​her husband returning to competition: “Obviously, I have my concerns: this is a very violent sport, we have children and I would like him to be more present.”

More information

An “injured bird flying free”, as she calls herself; a metaphor for her own life. “I don’t want to be limited. I want to spread my wings and fly, ”she explains to Vanity Fair. An interview in which you can see a transparent, fragile Bündchen and, above all, someone who shows her emotions and feelings no matter what they say. With the break still very recent, she defends that her emotions are still on the surface: “It’s like a death and a rebirth.” The model refers to her divorce as “the death of a dream.” “It’s hard because you imagined that your life was going to be a certain way and you did everything you could. As a child, she believed in fairy tales. It is beautiful to believe in that and I am very grateful to have done it ”, she relates excitedly.

Although he fought to make his dream come true until the end, he takes the failure to achieve it as a defeat: “You give everything to achieve it. You give 100% of yourself and it’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t end up being what you expected and worked for. The only thing you can do is do your part.” For many years, Bündchen was the highest-paid model in the world, but she decided to stop walking the catwalks in 2015 to promote her husband’s sports career: “When we moved to Tampa [Florida]I had never been there before. I just arrived and that was my life.”

The model and the athlete met on a blind date in December 2006, when she was 26 years old and had just broken up with actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Two months into the relationship, Brady informed Bündchen that her then very recent ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan, was three months pregnant. “It was a difficult situation for everyone,” she recalls now, almost two decades later. However, when Jack was born in 2007, he welcomed him as a “gift son” and that was when motherhood began to be considered: “He came into our lives and I felt grateful because he awakened in me the desire to be a mother.” In 2009 and 2012 Benjamin and Vivian would arrive, respectively, to whom today she tries to instill the importance of having dreams and pursuing them, “not living something that you are not”.

The media assumed that the chronological order of the divorce was: Brady decides to retire, backtracks, and the relationship breaks up. However, Bündchen has defended in the interview that marriages are not built or broken from one day to the next: “That takes years to happen.” At the beginning of the relationship, the two had the same goal, to start a family: “Over time we realized that we wanted different things and that we had to make decisions. That doesn’t mean you don’t love that person. It just means that in order to be authentic and live the life you want you have to have someone you can come to terms with. It is a dance, a balance”.

In addition to describing himself as a free wounded bird, he also describes their relationship as a prison: “When you love someone, you don’t put them in a prison and say: ‘This is the life you have to live’; you set him free to be who he is, and if you want to fly in the same direction, that’s awesome.” But despite what his relationship was like, he will always continue to support him and take care of himself to raise his two children in the best possible way: “I have always encouraged him and will always continue to do so. If there is a person that I want to be the happiest in the world, it is him. I want him to succeed, I want all his dreams to come true. We don’t play against each other. We are a team and that is precious”.

Since they confirmed their separation, the Brazilian model has been associated with Joaquim Valente, her jiu-jitsu instructor, something that she has emphatically denied during this same talk: “Unfortunately, being divorced, they will try to associate me with anyone. She is our teacher and she is a person that I admire and trust. It’s nice to have that kind of energy and have it surround my kids.”