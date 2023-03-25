Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen poses in a swimsuit for Louis Vuitton suitcases

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen took part in a candid advertisement for the French fashion house Louis Vuitton. Paparazzi posts pictures Page Six.

The 42-year-old celebrity was captured running along the beach in a blue swimsuit with a white monogram of the mentioned brand with a brown suitcase of the brand in her hands. It is known that the cost of a bikini is $830 (64,000 rubles), and the price of a travel bag made of canvas combined with leather is $2,490 (192,000 rubles).

Related materials:

The posted frames show that the fashion model’s hair is loose and styled in waves, and makeup in nude shades is applied to her face. Of the accessories on the TV star – small gold earrings and a massive necklace in the form of a chain. Bündchen filmed the said shoot in Miami.

In February, Gisele Bündchen repeated her candid look from 19 years ago and delighted fans. The model appeared at a party in Brazil in a cropped black Camarote Brahma crop top and white jeans with a low waistline. It is known that Bundchen attended the carnival in Rio de Janeiro in 2004 in the same outfit.