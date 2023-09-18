Over the last few hours, new background stories have emerged about Giselda Torresan. One of the most loved protagonists of the new edition of Big Brother ended up at the center of numerous controversies due to a report that emerged online. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Giselda Torresan is one of protagonists most talked about and popular of the new edition of Big Brother. During the first episode, gieffina introduced herself to the public as factory Girl stating that, until a few days before entering the most spied on house in Italy, he wore the work uniform.

However, the reality seems to be different. Therefore, according to some indiscretions which are becoming more and more insistent, the woman would have presented hers resignation at work before taking part in the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini. There news in question comes from a source very close to the competitor:

I confirm everything to you. I’m in hospital with a friend of hers and she told me these things on Monday before the episode. And not only that, in addition to having resigned because she wants to be a mountain guide, she told me that it is not true that she felt comfortable in the factory, in fact she was continually bullied with gestures and phrases, never physically obviously, by all her colleagues. her.

It’s not all. Another one unprecedented report reached Denianira Marzano in private who published the message on Instagram Stories. These are the words which can be read in the note:

Hi Deianira, I know Giselda very well and I even heard from her shortly before she joined Big Brother. I assure you that as she speaks there, in that tone, it is not her voice. I really don’t understand why she changed her tone of voice, she’s completely different. Even my mom said it because I confronted her by making her hear a vowel of hers.

We are currently not aware of the reliability of this news but one thing is certain: Giselda Torresan ended up at the center of a real media sensation. In any case, viewers are divided into two parts: there are those who really appreciated his humble behavior and those who believe that this attitude is the result of building a character.