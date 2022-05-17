Arturo Chumbe He recalled the uncomfortable moment he lived with the production of Gisela Valcárcel. During his conversation with Janet Barboza, under the character of Jackie Ford, the dancer told on his YouTube show how they yelled at him because he agreed to choreograph Magaly Medina’s waltz.

As you remember, the figure of ATV and her husband Alfredo Zambrano delighted with a nice dance on the day of their marriage.

Production of “The Great Show” was upset with Arturo Chumbe for choreographing Magaly Medina’s wedding

The choreographer assured that he considered himself a free worker with the power to work with whoever he wanted. However, he said that the production of “The Great Show” did bother to direct the host at her wedding.

“Chumbe made Magaly Medina dance for her wedding (…). He was hired by Magaly for the waltz, for her wedding, (and this) caused him problems because in ‘El gran show’ they yelled at him, they called his attention ” he claimed.

How was Arturo Chumbe’s experience working with Magaly Medina?

Arturo Chumbe She said that she felt very comfortable working with Magaly Medina and mentioned that she also prepared her husband, Alfredo Zambrano. In that sense, he assured that the final result was quite gratifying.

“She always tells me that she did all the classes with her current husband. She was very kind (…). We know that Magaly doesn’t marry anyone either. She did very well on the day of the wedding, it was a beautiful experience. She has later recommended it to some friends, ”she said.