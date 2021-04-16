Gisela Valcárcel has released a piece of news on social networks that makes her family and her followers happy. His mother Teresa Álvarez, better known as ‘la Techi’, has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In her Instagram stories, the television presenter expressed her emotion through a video that shows the precise moment in which her 89-year-old mother is vaccinated against the coronavirus. The video has been accompanied by a brief message in which he tells a bit about his experience.

“Thank God Mom was vaccinated today. The process was quick, I went to the web on Wednesday and there was the time and day of his vaccination, “he said. Valcárcel in an Instagram story.

Gisela Valcárcel shares an emotional moment with her followers. Photo: Capture / Instagram.

Gisela She was not the only one who spoke about the news, her daughter, Ethel Pozo, also expressed her joy on social networks. Also in a story on Instagram, the host of My mom cooks better than yours He recorded a short testimony to express his emotion at the vaccination of his grandmother.

“I just got home and I have received the best news, I am excited. My grandmother, ‘la Techi’, who many know, was finally able to get vaccinated (…) They do not know how happy I am that she can be protected. ” Water well.

“I really want everyone to protect our family, that all older adults can be vaccinated and that it will reach all of us soon, of course, but I am happy and wanted to tell you that my ‘Techi’ has already received his vaccine,” he concluded the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel.

Gisela Valcárcel, latest news

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.