Gisela Valcárcel Y Edson Dávila ‘Giselo’ They starred in a fun reunion at the premiere of The Artist of the Year, which was held on Saturday, April 24. Both characters took the opportunity to talk, model and even joke on the famous reality show on América TV that returned to the small screen after a year of absence.

Minutes before Josimar started his show, the host noticed the presence of the collaborator of America today and he said: “What are you doing here? You’re on the bus! ”, To which he replied:“ First of all, good night, Mrs. Gisela, I have to speak directly with Mr. Josimar because the contract has been with him. Excuse me, you are missing out on talent ”.

Then the charismatic entertainer asked for the intro song and began to mimic the presenter’s way of walking and gesturing, prompting laughter from everyone on set.

Gisela Valcárcel, who had ruled out the participation of ‘Giselo’ in The Artist of the Year, took his sarcasm with good humor and asked him again to explain the reason for his presence. However, he continued with his jokes.

“Why are you here? Do you think this is the program for the morning (America today)? ”He asked. “No, the morning program is not enough for me even for the passage, I have to look for work,” replied the also dancer.

Faced with this response, Valcárcel claimed ‘Giselo’ for allegedly not having communicated with her even once since the pandemic began. “It is not that I do not know that you are a talented one of those, but what I do have to say is that you never remembered me, during the entire pandemic you never called me,” he said.

Gisela Válcarcel returns to television after a year

Gisela Valcárcel returned to television after a year and in this first program she took the opportunity to thank all those people who work on the front line of battle against COVID-19 every day.

“I want to welcome and thank each one of you. May the first applause be for those who since March of last year have been on the front line giving us hope, love, strength and passion, that passion that unites us on the dance floor also tonight ”, said the presenter.

