The former driver Gisela Valcárcel He celebrated his birthday in style with a spectacular party attended by his daughter Ethel Pozo, Brunella Horna, Richard Acuña and more entertainment figures. Through her social networks, the television producer shared fun moments from this event, which took place at her luxurious beach housewhich has a dock included. Next, in this note, we will show you what the interior of this exclusive home looks like.

What does Gisela Valcárcel's beach house look like?

Last Saturday, January 27, Gisela Valcárcel organized an intimate gathering with family and friends to celebrate her 61st birthday. The former TV presenter received her guests at her exclusive beach housewhich has surprised more than one due to a curious detail.

Through their respective Instagram accounts, the figures who visited it, such as Brunella Horna, Janet Barboza and Christian Domínguez, showed that the residence of the popular 'Señito' has a own dock.

Likewise, it was possible to visualize what the interiors from Ethel Pozo's mother's house. This exclusive home has a large terrace furnished with sea view, poolan extensive dining room with minimalist decoration.

Who attended Gisela Valcárcel's last birthday?

Gisela Valcárcel she was surrounded by her closest friends and family on her last birthday. The guest list was headed by Ethel Pozo, her daughters and her husband, Julian Alexander. Then the hosts of the program 'América hoy', Janet Barboza, 'Giselo' and Christian Domínguez, were present.

This meeting was also attended by Brunella Horna; her husband, Richard Acuna; the couple made up of Cristian Rivero and Gianella Neyra; Adolfo Aguilar; Cecilia Bracamonte; and Jorge Benavides.

Gisela Valcárcel celebrated her birthday surrounded by TV colleagues, musicians and family. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Ethel Pozo/broadcast

