Gisela Valcárcel showed that she is not careless before the COVID-19 and revealed that she wears a mask when in close contact with her mother, even within her own home.

The host, who returned to television during the pandemic with a new season of The Artist of the Year, told her Instagram followers that she made this decision when the expansion of the coronavirus in Peru began.

“I’m wearing a mask because I get close to mom. Although I am inside my family bubble and no one enters here, I prefer to approach Mom like that. This is what I have done since this pandemic began, which changed us all “

In the same way, he recommended to his followers to take extreme care and follow the recommendations of the professionals: “We must change the mentality, that no one enters the house, let’s keep that bubble that they are talking about and avoid contracting this virus that has brought so much sadness to the world”.

Gisela Valcárcel returned to television with an emotional message

Gisela Valcárcel premiered a new season of The Artist of the Year, but did not forget to comment on the coronavirus pandemic. The famous host addressed an emotional message to the audience about the crisis that the country is experiencing due to the disease.

“Good evening, I know not everyone is there, but I also know why we are on this track. We are to, in a way, say that Peruvians can get ahead together. (…) I want to thank and that the first applause goes to those who since March of last year have been in the front line giving us hope, love, strength and passion ”, he expressed.

