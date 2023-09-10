Isn’t it going anymore? Gisela Valcárcel spoke on her social networks about her absence at Telethon 2023. It is important to remember that the blonde presenter is usually a must-see character at this fundraising event for the San Juan de Dios clinic. However, this year, things seem to have changed, as the ‘Mr.‘He didn’t make it to the stage. What happened? Find out in the following note.

What did Gisela Valcárcel say about her absence at Telethon 2023?

Gisela Valcárcel used his official account instagram to send a message of support to the Telethon 2023. In this way, he urged his thousands of followers to be supportive and collaborate with the children seeking treatment at the San Juan de Dios clinic.

At the same time, He confirmed that this year he will not be participating in the event. He did not want to give details about it, but stated that, despite this, “he feels it in his soul.”

“Today we all join a great and brave team that prepares everything for Peruvians to unite. The stories are all true, let’s let good enter our homes… Evil usually says: “They deceive you there”, but it is not true! Evil always wants to confuse human beings. Today, I am not in front of cameras with Teletón, but I feel it in my soul and I know that helping is the way“wrote the mother of Ethel Pozo.

How to watch the Telethon live on social networks?

The online transmission of theTelethonIt is done through Facebook. Starting at 5 in the afternoon it can be observed through the followingchannels: América Televisión, Panamericana, TV Perú and ATV.

How can I donate to Telethon 2023?

Citizens who wish to donate to theSan Juan de Dios clinicThey can do so through different banking entities such as Interbank, Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), BBVA, Scotiabank, Banbif, Yape. Additionally, they will be able to leave theirdonationseconomical at the Plaza Vea, Vivanda, Tambo, Promart, Ripley, Aruma and Makro boxes.

Likewise, supportive people who wish to contribute to theTelethonand enjoy a concert in which several musical groups will perform. You can buy your tickets to Festi Norte through Teleticket.

Why did Jesús Alzamora become a trend at Telethon 2023?

Jesus AlzamoraHe earned applause and positive comments from the public for his participation in the digital transmission of Telethon. The presenter was hosting the charity event uninterruptedly from last Friday night, September 8, until the afternoon of today, September 9.

“Jesus is tired, but he is giving everything he has been there for 14 hours, he put on his shirt well for our children”, “Alzamora has been there all day”, “He has been there since last night”, “You can see the tiredness in his eyes” , “Bravo, Jesús Alzamora”are some of the comments from users on Facebook.

Users congratulate the driver for his commitment. Photo: Facebook Telethon

Was ‘Pantera’ Zegarra drunk during Telethon 2023?

The‘Panther’ Zegarrabecame a trend after, apparently, appearing drunk during the Telethon broadcast, according to many Facebook users. The boxer was emphatic when saying that it is not true that he attended the fonfod fundraising event drunk.

As seen in the clip, the athlete denied being drunk and stated that he has been working for Telethon since 6:00 am. “There is no way,” he said in the brief meeting with the reporter from La República.



