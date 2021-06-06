On Sunday, June 6, Gisela Valcárcel addressed her 1.4 million followers on Instagram to recommend that they cast their vote in the second round of elections.

The host of The Artist of the Year began her extensive message using an allegory of what happened during the presidential breakfast of both candidates.

“United as Peruvians! Today with French bread or chapla bread wherever we are and with our customs, let’s walk together ”, wrote the television figure.

Later, Gisela Valcárcel asked not to respond to the attacks due to political differences. “Yes, because of what you think they insult you, don’t respond in the same way.”

“Peruvians are supportive and we like the neighborhood, the community, helping us,” he said. “I have known that since I was a child, so different ideas are welcome, we are still brothers!”

By way of closing, the driver asked: “To cast our vote with joy and freedom.”

6.6.2021 | Post by Gisela Valcárcel asking to vote. Photo: Gisela Valcárcel / Instagram

Attached to these words, Gisela Valcárcel placed an extract of the song “Hold on hands” (2017) of José Luis Rodríguez ‘The Puma’ and Carlos Rivera, but interpreted by the figures who participate in The Artist of the Year such as Pamela Franco, La Uchulú, Edson Davila ‘Giselo’, Anahí de Cárdenas, Milett Figueroa, among others, whom he also thanked.

