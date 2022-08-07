Gisela ValcarcelAfter learning of the death of Diego Bertie After the actor fell from the 14th floor of his building in Miraflores, he linked up with “América Hoy” to mourn his sudden departure and say goodbye to whoever was his friend and colleague in life.

“Diego was a sensitive, intelligent, wonderful human being. He looked at you and one was left wanting him to have more things to say. Sometimes I considered that he was shy, but in reality he was reserved, ”added the presenter.

“(Upon learning of his death) I stayed parked, I sat for about an hour,” “Señito” told her daughter Ethel Pozo.

YOU CAN SEE: Diego Bertie dies, latest news: “There is room in the background” pays tribute to the Peruvian actor and singer

Gisela Valcárcel believes that she will meet Diego Bertie

Gisela and Ethel Pozo made it known to the public that they will not focus on the causes of the actor’s death, but on the legacy he left and his main achievements.

“We’ll meet. Diego has departed for eternity and I am going to meet him. I believe in the resurrection and I will remember it with affection, with respect, “said Gisela Valcárcel, moved, before asking for respect for the intimacy that her family deserves in the face of this unfortunate event.

“I’m going to let this moment be as intimate for his family as it has to be,” he added.

Gisela Valcárcel’s request for when she dies

After expressing words of admiration for the artist Diego Bertie and saying goodbye to him, “Señito” made a singular revelation about how she would like the duel to be carried out for her.

YOU CAN SEE: Ethel Pozo is upset by journalistic coverage of the death of Diego Bertie

“The day I leave, Ethel knows, I don’t want anyone to come near me. I want it to just be an intimate moment for my family, and that is what the family always asks, that they let one express their feelings in this game. So I won’t say anything else, I’ll just say: ‘I love you, Diego, I’m going to love you forever; and, since there is a resurrection, we will meet again’”, was the final statement of the businesswoman.

Gisela’s heartfelt message to Diego Bertie after her death

“Señito” turned to her social networks to say goodbye to Diego Bertie by posting a photo that was taken several years ago and that had them both as protagonists. Gisela Valcárcel placed a short description that accompanied her publication. “With love and respect. See you always, Diego”, wrote the TV figure.

Gisela Valcárcel says goodbye to Diego Bertie. Photo: @giselavalcarceloficialInstagram

Ethel Pozo outraged with coverage of the death of Diego Bertie

Ethel Pozo connected with a journalistic team that had been covering the incidents of Diego Bertie’s death. The driver could not help but feel uncomfortable after various reporters gathered around a prosecutor to find out details of the death.

It was there when Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter asked for respect from the communicator with whom she was linked. “Respect has been asked, please, Oswaldo (the reporter for “America Hoy”) there will be a time, I think on Sundays… In other types of programs, unfortunately you want to see further and know the details,” said the presenter.