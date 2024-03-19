Nothing was kept silent. Gisela Valcárcel continues to make news, but this time not because of her outstanding achievements on the small screen, but because of her testimony after suffering a robbery. The 'Mr.'was incredibly outraged on her social networks after a man on a motorcycle attacked her on the streets of San Isidro and he reproached the municipality of this district for not taking care of citizen security, despite the high taxes that residents pay. The blonde presenter portrayed her entire traumatic experience in a story in instagramwhich surprised more than one Internet user.

YOU CAN SEE: Gisela Valcárcel: what does her LUXURIOUS beach house with dock included, where she celebrated her birthday, look like?

What did Gisela Valcárcel say about the robbery she suffered?

This Tuesday, March 19, Gisela Valcárcel used her official account instagram to tell his millions of followers that he was the victim of an assault in the San Isidro district. The television host reported that her cell phone was stolen while she was walking down the street, after being intercepted by a man on a motorcycle who, after attacking her, left “as if nothing had happened.”

“Municipality of San Isidro, a district as unsafe as most in Lima and throughout Peru. Today, my cell phone was stolen while I was walking. A man on a motorcycle who continued after taking the cell phone, as if nothing had happened, like at home… The taxes in San Isidro should be used for our security, shouldn't they?” Valcárcel wrote in an Instagram story.

Gisela Valcárcel confirmed that her cell phone was stolen through an Instagram story

The 'Señito' was very angry and did not hesitate to tag the Municipality of San Isidro in the publication, in which she questioned and reproached the fact that tax money is not used to protect the residents of the area.

What did Gisela Valcárcel do after her phone was stolen?

However, the thing did not stop there, but Gisela Valcárcel published another story on her social networks, in which she made it evident that she is following the criminal's route through the GPS installed on the cell phone.. “And here it is, according to the search engine”, wrote the blonde presenter and attached a photo where you can see a map that shows that the phone is located near the intersection of Canada Avenue and La Merced.

YOU CAN SEE: Gisela Valcárcel is no longer on América TV: host reveals that from now on “she will be free”

Until the closing of this note, it was not known if Gisela is willing to take legal action against the person who attacked her and took her phone or if she plans to follow the route marked on the locator.

How many followers does Gisela Valcárcel have on Instagram?

The renowned television presenter has a large number of fans on social networks who are always aware of all the updates from the 'Señito'. To give you an idea, she has 1.5 million followers on Instagram alone.

What program hosted by Gisela Valcárcel had low ratings?

In 2005, Gisela Valcárcel hosted 'Siempre Gisela', a program broadcast by Frecuencia Latina. Despite having the participation of orchestras, singers of the moment and interviews with celebrities, it failed to reach the expected audience. After only seven weeks on the air, 'Siempre Gisela' had to say goodbye to television. “If one day we have to meet, only God knows. Thank you, until next time,” were the farewell words of the popular 'Señito' to her television audience.

However, this setback did not stop Gisela Valcárcel, who continued her career on television, betting on international formats. In 2007, she returned to the small screen with 'Dancing for a Dream'. A year later, she innovated with 'The Great Show', 'Reyes del Show', 'The Artist of the Year', among other formats. Currently, she is preparing a new program in search of the best singer in Peru. Although her name has not yet been revealed, she is already generating expectations in the public.

What has been Gisela Valcárcel's most successful program?

One of Gisela Valcárcel's most successful programs has been 'Aló Gisela', which began airing in 1987. It was with this program that Gisela Valcárcel achieved fame throughout Peru, being known as the 'Queen of the Midday'. Throughout her career, the former star has hosted several television programs, some of the most notable include:

'Hello Gisela'

'Gisela in America'

'That's Gisela'

'Gisela in America'

'Dancing for a Dream'

'The Dream Show'

'The big show'

'Triumph operation'

'Artist of the year'

'My mom cooks better than yours'

'America today'

'The big star'

#Gisela #Valcárcel #suffers #robbery #assures #San #Isidro #unsafe #quotIt #man #motorcyclequot