The recent edition of The Artist of the Year left anecdotal moments thanks to the charismatic character of La Uchulú, who made everyone present on the América TV set laugh out loud after making a joke on the presenter Gisela Valcárcel.

Before singing and dancing to the rhythm of the toada “El siqui siqui”, La Uchulú had a fun conversation with the host.

The character had funny answers when Gisela Valcárcel asked him about the fall of Lima. “Nothing ñaña, I do not have money to buy my sweater, with a black bag you can cover yourself and regal, it looks good on you (…) I have just brought little tops, it’s that it’s hot there and it’s cold here,” he said.

“Lima is very expensive, I was going to bring you your juane, but I have not brought you because here it is ten soles, there in Pucallpa it is two soles,” the reality participant continued commenting.

The funniest moment came when Gisela Valcárcel asked The Uchulú to teach you choreography for TikTok videos. “I’ve seen you in your videos, can you teach me?” Asked the ‘Queen of television’. “Yes, but be careful that you are going to break,” replied the character.

“It’s that I see that here in Lima they don’t drink chapo, they don’t eat bananas, they don’t eat tacacho, just plain junk food,” La Uchulú explained, to the laughter of the members of the jury.

Artist of the year, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.