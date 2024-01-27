He threw the house out the window. Gisela Valcárcel He earned congratulatory greetings from colleagues and followers on social networks after turning 61 years of life. The owner of GV Producciones celebrated her birthday on nothing more and nothing less than on a yacht, and there she was accompanied by the entire 'América hoy' team, including hosts Edson Dávila, Janet Barboza and Brunella Horna. We tell you all the details, in the note.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina meets Gisela Valcárcel on a plane, but minimizes her: “She is an unknown person”

How was Gisela Valcárcel's birthday celebration?

Edson Dávila and Brunella Horna They shared how they took the popular 'Señito' to the port where the yacht was. In addition, they published another photograph in which Dávila, Barboza, Horna and the producer of the program, Armando Tafur, are seen.

However, it was striking that Christian Domínguez was not present in the photographs due to his alleged departure from the program. Despite this, in the cumbia singer's Instagram stories, it is seen that he attended the venue where everyone shared for his boss's birthday.

Christian Domínguez was in the port to celebrate Gisela Valcárcel's birthday. Photo: Instagram / Gisela Valcárcel

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly or Gisela? Tula Rodríguez surprises by answering who she would save from drowning

What surprise did Ethel Pozo give Gisela Valcárcel for her birthday?

On Instagram, the producer was surprised by a warm message from his daughter, the host Ethel Pozo. In the letter, she thanked him and wished him all the best. Valcárcel was not oblivious to the greeting and responded in the same way.

“Happy Birthday Mommy. I hope that this year brings you many surprises, that all your dreams come true and that love abounds. We love you and want to celebrate your life, today and always. Happy day to the best”Pozo wrote on Instagram. “Thanks daughter. As I told you, God has given me understanding and that comes with peace and love. Thank you all and to you, my daughter“Gisela responded.

Ethel Pozo published photos with her mother, Gisela Valcárcel. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Ethel Pozo

YOU CAN SEE: Gisela Valcárcel moves her mother with a heartfelt message due to her delicate state of health

What is Gisela Valcárcel preparing for 'América hoy'?

A few days before the premiere of the 2024 season of 'America today', Gisela Valcárcel prepared a fun spot together with América Televisión to give details of what would come in the magazine. On Instagram, she maintained that the format will arrive recharged and completely renewed.

Furthermore, he promised that he will give the public something to talk about, since it will be “something unrecognizable”. So far, it is known that a new female driver will arrive to join the current group of drivers. It is even presumed that she could be the popular actress Camucha Negrete, since she was the one who starred in the intrigue spot of the channel 4 program. The facts will be known next Monday, February 5.