Through her social networks, Gisela Valcárcel gave her support to La Uchulú so that she is not sentenced again. The television host revealed in previous galas the admiration she has for the popular tiktoker.

“La Uchulú rehearses and rehearses. This week he had to travel and that is why today’s gala is making it difficult for him. Come on Uchulú, you can, ”he wrote. Similarly, in recent history, the participant was seen wearing heels while practicing the Gloria Trevi song “Everyone looks at me” next to his couch.

The television host shares an emotional message for La Uchulú. Photo: Instagram

Likewise, on several occasions, Gisela shared the admiration she has for the well-known character and highlighted her great talent. Following his recent post, she admitted that she would not like to see him in sentencing again.

In the previous gala, La Uchulú did not get good comments from Santi Lesmes. He told her that he was saturated with hearing him sing jungle songs.

The Uchulú is moved by a message from her grandmother

Esau Reategui Wong, who characterizes The Uchulú, was in the program En boca de todos. There he received an incredible surprise that moved him to tears.

“Your grandmother greets you. You have achieved your goals, you have achieved fame, I only ask you not to forget God. I love you so much and never forget about me”, He expressed. Before the greeting, the tiktoker affirmed that his grandmother is the love of his life.