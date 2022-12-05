“El gusano” is one of the symbolic songs of christian dominguez, who has popularized this choreography at various events. This Saturday, December 3, Gisela Valcárcel he was encouraged to dance with the cumbiambero on the track of “El gran show”, which surprised the jury and the viewing public.

In front of the watchful eye of Ethel Pozo, Janet Barboza, Brunella Horna and the dance reality jury, Gisela Valcárcel came forward and imitated the steps of Christian Domínguez. After a few minutes, the driver exclaimed: “Kill him.”